A police Q&A had to be evacuated after ‘thousands’ of bees invaded the room.

The swarm interrupted a planned Facebook Live session in Northamptonshire.

“A local beekeeper has been along and has set plans (and a magic box) in motion to move the bees safely,” said a force spokesperson.

Members of the public can pose questions to the force online, but just an hour before the session was due to start Northants Police said it had to be postponed.

A new date for the event is due to be advertised soon.

In a comical take, a spokesperson took to social media and said the Chief Constable for Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley, “has been making enquiries as to whether we could find small enough uniforms & put them to work…#StingOperation”.