Anglian Water is putting aside £65m to help hard-pressed customers during the cost of living crisis.

The company, which supplies drinking water to 4.3 million people in the East of England, said thousands more customers were likely to need help with bills over the next year.

It is planning to give struggling customers up to 50% off their water bills as well as offering the chance to defer payments for others.

The commitment was part of a longer-term package that would see the water company set aside £232m between 2020- 2025 to help its most hard-up customers, it said.

Last year, the company provided over 320,000 people with affordability support, but this is expected to increase by thousands this year, as bill-payers struggle with rising inflation.

Pete Holland, Anglian Water’s director of customer and wholesale services, said: “We know this year is going to be incredibly challenging for a large number of our customers.

“The coming year will see us put forward the biggest package of support we’ve ever provided, meaning we can help even more people in a way that is tailored to their individual circumstances. Whatever the circumstances, our message to customers is simple: if you’re struggling, please get in touch. The sooner we talk, the sooner we can help.”The support package will also help guide customers to potential government benefits they might be able to claim.

Anglian Water supplies 4.3 million people with water across the East of England. Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Wendy, 79, from Peterborough, benefited from Anglian Water’s ExtraCare service when the customer care team noticed she was entitled to extra housing benefit of £200 a month.

Wendy said: “Money is incredibly tight for me at the moment. That’s why an annual increase of £60 a year in my water bills caused me serious concern.

"It might not be a lot to most people, but when you haven’t been able to afford a new pair of shoes in over two years, it is.

"I can’t thank the Anglian Water team enough for the assistance they gave me in analysing my finances and finding out that I could be entitled to additional benefit. The team were so helpful and this will be life-changing.”

Anglian Water is also supporting the government’s Household Support Fund for those in financial hardship, distributing around £500,000 to those who are struggling most to pay their bills.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: