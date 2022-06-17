Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma HutchinsonThis programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 16 June 2022

Anglia Late Edition reports on the current problems surrounding the Prime Minister, half through his first term inside Number 10, he's been beset by issues around partygate and has just survived a no confidence vote.

Mr Johnson won a landslide victory in the General Election back in 2019, promising investment in new hospitals, rail and policing. But, of the five manifesto pledges made for the East, progress has been made on just one.

The programme also discussed the challenges that lay ahead for the Johnson administration, chief among them tackling the cost of living crisis. The Government hopes the support from the windfall tax will boost prospects.

But with inflation predicted to soar to 10% by the end of the year and wages falling, there's the prospect that the planned rail strikes won't be the only industrial action to take place this summer.

ITV News Anglia's Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson was joined on the programme by three politicians to debate the issues affecting the East of England.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Richard Fuller MP (Con), Rachel Hopkins MP (Lab) and Cllr Stephen Robinson (Lib Dem) Credit: ITV Anglia

Richard Fuller MP has been the Conservative MP for North East Bedfordshire since 2019, he had previously been MP for Bedford.

Rachel Hopkins MP has been the Labour MP for Luton South since 2019 and has been a Shadow Cabinet Office Minister since Dec 2021

Cllr Stephen Robinson is a councillor in Essex and is the Liberal Democrat leader on Chelmsford City Council.

Anglia Late Edition also discussed the latest developments in Priti Patel's flagship deportation policy.

The European Court of Human Rights halted the flight late on Tuesday night (June 14).

That has now sparked a debate over whether the UK Government will attempt to withdraw from the agreement which governs the court.