A reward of £10,000 is being offered to help catch a sex offender who seriously assaulted two teenage girls in separate attacks 20 years ago.

The two girls, aged 16 and 17, were attacked in similar circumstances just two months apart in Hertfordshire in the spring and summer of 2002, but no one has ever been caught.

The charity Crimestoppers has now put up a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction, and has released an e-fit of the man that police would like to speak to.

Scientific evidence from the two assaults, which happened in Harpenden, shows that the same man was responsible.

The first attack took place between 6pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, 7 April 2002 when the 16-year-old victim was walking along Piggottshill Lane and was grabbed by a man. He then dragged her into a nearby field where he sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform sexual acts.

The second happened on Wednesday, 19 June 2002 when a man forced a 17-year-old girl walking along Wheathampstead Road into a small red car. He then drove down Piggottshill Lane and took her to a wood where he forced her to perform sexual acts and sexually assaulted her.

Both offences took place off Piggotshill Lane in Harpenden. Credit: Google

In the first incident, it is believed the offender used a silver Vauxhall Astra with a C or D registration.

In the second incident, a small red M-registration car was used, of a similar size to a Vauxhall Corsa.

The two incidents were linked and a thorough investigation launched at the time. But despite a BBC Crimewatch appeal and an e-fit released to the public, no suspect has ever been identified.

The suspect was described as having tanned or dark skin, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall, with dark hair and aged in his late 30s. Based on this description he would now be in his late 50s.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “This week marks the 20th anniversary of the second attack, and we would like to use this as an opportunity to re-appeal for the public’s help.

“The victims, now aged in their 30s, endured a harrowing ordeal and until the attacker is found, they are without closure. They deserve justice and so I am asking for the public’s assistance.

“Can you think back to that time? Were you living or working in Harpenden? Did you witness something suspicious that’s stayed on your mind since? Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could help us get the breakthrough we need.

“I would also like the public to take another look at the e-fit. Did you know someone who looked like this 20 years ago? We are keeping an open mind and due to the fact that he was driving a car, it’s possible that he was not local to the area."

She added: “The victims have had to live with the trauma of what happened for 20 years now. Any information you can give us is just as important now as it was then."

Reward of £10,000 on offer

Annabelle Goodenough, south east regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “These are awful, heinous crimes which should never have happened.

Two innocent children 20 years ago went through terrible ordeals, and they have had to grow up without anybody facing justice for the severe harm caused to them.

"We know it can be difficult to speak up about someone you suspect may be involved in a serious crime, especially if they are close to you. This is why our charity is here to help."

Crimestoppers allows people to remain completely anonymous.

Anyone with information can call 0800 555111, 24 hours a day, or use the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

