Police have made an appeal for witnesses after a 92-year-old woman was attacked in her own home.

The elderly victim had to be taken to hospital with head injuries after she was assaulted by a woman at her home in Valley Way on Tuesday morning.

The victim opened the door after the attacker claimed her cat was in the garden.

When the victim came from checking the garden, she was attacked.

Officers have described the attacker as a white woman, approximately 5ft 5in tall, of medium build and with short dark hair.

“We believe this was a targeted attack, although the motive remains unclear. After the assault we think the offender left the address and went up Valley Way towards the junction with The Muntings," Detective Sergeant Chris Payne said.

“I know that there were members of the public in the area at the time and would appeal for anyone who may have information to contact us. I am also interested in speaking to the driver of a newer model white Ford Transit van (no signwriting) that was driving along Valley Way from Broadhall Way, towards Six Hills Way, at the time of the incident, as they may have dashcam footage that would assist us."

