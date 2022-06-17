A family has been left homeless after a fire raged through the building.

Firefighters arrived at the semi-detached house in Ongar in Essex, having been called at 9am on Thursday, to find it completely alight.

Four engines and an aerial ladder platform managed to contain the fire by 1pm. Police also attended.

Despite the damage the flames caused to the property near Epping, no one was injured.

Station manager Toby Ingham said: "The fire was spreading quickly, and our firefighters managed to contain the majority of the fire to the affected property.

“Sadly, a family have been left homeless as a result of the fire but, fortunately the property had working smoke alarms and we’re pleased to confirm that nobody was hurt.”

The fire service said it believed the fire was accidental and a full investigation was under way.