A Championship football club has officially changed its crest for the first time in half a century, to mark its 120th anniversary.

Norwich City unveiled the new design to the public back in November and it will be used for the first time on Friday June 17 - the day the club was founded in 1902.

The badge will replace the previous emblem which was designed by architect Andrew Anderson in 1972, who won £10 for designing it after entering a local newspaper's competition.

Norwich said the new crest had "been modernised to bring it into a digital age", but had kept the traditional elements such as the canary, castle and lion.

The club added that the change had been "two years in the making" after consultation with supporters and staff.

The new look was designed by agency SomeOne, who also oversaw similar projects at Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Norwich City's previous badge (left) had been replaced by the new one (right). Credit: Norwich City

From Friday, the new badge will feature on all the club's social media channels, as well as at the club's Carrow Road stadium.

It will sit alongside a bespoke font which has been created, paying homage to Norwich’s industrial past.

The font has been called Norwich Weave, and is based on the 16th-century migration of weavers from the Spanish Netherlands to Norfolk.

Like the badge, the lettering will feature on the exteriors of the stadium, and has already been used on social media to announce the loan signing of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United.

The new crest will also feature on next season's kits which are due to be released in the coming weeks.

“It is a proud moment for everyone at Norwich City. A lot of hard work, and consultationwith supporters, has gone into this project to evolve the club badge," said executive director Zoe Ward.

“It was important that we kept the traditional elements of the badge, but modernised and evolved it so it was fit for purpose in a digital age and allowed us to get consistency across our stadium and publications.

“I would like to thank all those who have worked hard on this project and all the fans and stakeholders who helped us with the consultation process. We are very pleased with the outcome and believe this is an important step for Norwich City going forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know