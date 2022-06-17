Parts of East Anglia could hit 34C (93.2F) on Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Thousands are expected to be basking in the sunshine, as the weather could be more than three degrees hotter than last year's summer temperature high (30.6C) in the east.

Authorities are warning people to be careful in the weather, which is hotter than Jamaica and the Maldives.

Temperatures have only exceeded 34C five times in June since 1961.

Cambridge County Council’s director for public health, Jyoti Atri, urged people to look out for others in the heat.

"For some people, especially older people, those with underlying health conditions, babies and people who work outside, the summer heat can bring real health risks," she said.

“That's why we're urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you're able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support."

Three years ago, Cambridge became the UK's hottest ever location when it reached 38.7°C on 27 July 2019.

But it will be a short-lived taste of tropical weather, with cooler showery conditions due at the weekend.