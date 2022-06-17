Former health secretary Matt Hancock is to climb Europe's highest peak to raise money for a new children's hospital with his new partner.

The West Suffolk MP aims to reach the top of Mont Blanc in the French Alps in support of the new Cambridge Children's Hospital, a project to which he committed £100m while in office.

However, another £100m is needed for the project to go ahead.

Mr Hancock will undertake the two-day climb in July with his partner Gina Coladangelo, who will raise money for t he Willow Foundation, which works with seriously ill young adults

He said: "Incredibly, East Anglia remains the only part of England that doesn't have a dedicated hospital for children. So, there is a pressing need for a new hospital to serve the region.

"The team behind the Cambridge Children's Hospital have an inspiring vision, not just creating a new children's hospital, but of creating a world-class research centre that brings together the treatment of mental and physical health for children."

He has already raised nearly £11,500 on an online fundraising page.

"As the biggest centre of genomic research in the world, Cambridge is perfectly placed to combine the treatment and research to find new cures for rare diseases. The design and purpose of the project is to treat both the physical and mental health of children, and the impact of child illness on their families.

"Every penny I receive from doing this challenge will go towards supporting children's care at Cambridge University Hospital and in time, provide the most compassionate support modern medical science has to offer for children in need of care."

Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary after admitting breaching social distancing guidelines by kissing Ms Coladangelo, who was then his aide.

