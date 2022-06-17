MK Dons have agreed a deal to sign defender Jack Tucker once his contract at League Two side Gillingham runs out at the end of the month.

The Dons still have to agree a compensation fee with Gillingham due to the fact that Tucker is under 24 years of age.

The 22-year-old came through Gillingham's academy and made 137 appearances for the club.

The centre-back had been linked with a host of Championship clubs, but decided to sign a long-term contract at Stadium MK.

Tucker was a standout player for a Gillingham team that were relegated from League One last season.

Tucker made more than 130 appearances for Gillingham. Credit: PA

“I definitely feel like MK Dons is the right place for me to develop my career further," Tucker said.

"I have played MK Dons a few times and I know how tough they make it for other teams so I’m looking forward to being on the right side of that from now on.”

Head coach Liam Manning added: “Jack is somebody who we have been after for some time and we are delighted to have been able to bring him to the football club.

“He has the attributes, physically and technically, that what we want from a player in his position and we saw that first-hand when he played in a midfield role against us in January."

Tucker is the second new arrival in recent days at MK Dons following the capture of former Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson on a free transfer.

Fellow midfielder Josh McEachran has also agreed a new contract with the club.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know