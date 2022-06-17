Play Brightcove video

ITV Anglia's Natalie Gray was there for the magical twilight show

A secret light show involving vintage yachts, wherry boats, sailing dinghies, kayaks and canoes cast a twilight spell over the Norfolk Broads.

Participants took to the water with lights in their backpacks to create a magical scene for anyone watching, while jazz music echoed around the broad.

“It was wonderful. It was awesome and all the colours coming up and the music. I loved it,” said one person taking part in the event.

Those involved in the illumination on Barton Broad included people who are less likely to get on the water, including the homeless.

John Wassell, a creative producer for the project, said he was so moved by the evening he “had a little cry earlier on”.

"We've got about 30 or 40 vessels sailing around, around 50% of these vessels are being crewed by people with a disability, absolutely amazing,” he added.