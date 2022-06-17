Police are searching for a man after a lone teenage girl fought off an attempted abduction and fled.

The girl was approached from behind by a man near Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex, at 4.20pm on Wednesday.

The man then "attempted to take her away", said Essex Police, who are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The girl managed to free herself from the man and flee the area unharmed, said officers.

A search for the man is now under way. He is described as being skinny, aged in his early 20s, black and about 5ft 10ins tall.

He has black hair, some facial hair and he was wearing a dark baseball cap and dark shorts.

“This incident would have been very frightening for the victim, who showed such bravery in freeing herself and fleeing the area," said Det Insp Daniela Hogan, who is leading the investigation.

“I need anyone who saw a teenage girl in distress or a man matching the description in this area to get in touch with my team.”

