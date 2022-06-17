A festival to be held in honour of the late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack next month will be an antidote to “so much negativity” sparked by her death, said the star's mother.

Christine Flack told GMB she still had constant feelings of sadness over her daughter's death by suicide in February 2020, and that those emotions would "never go".

She appeared alongside her daughter's friend Natalie Pinkham to speak about Flackstock, a festival of comedy, dance and music, which will be held in Berkshire on 25 July to raise money for mental health charities.

Singers Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East are among the first acts to be announced for the event, which will be held in the grounds of Englefield House, near Pangbourne.

"She loved dancing, she loved festivals," said Mrs Flack. "There was so much negativity around when she died - this is something that she was really like.

"This is something that was her 90% of the time. It's the best way I can think that we could celebrate her."

Mrs Flack said the festival would be a chance for people who knew her to come together and remember her daughter, and embody her mantra of "be kind".

"This will just be positive," she said. "We will be laughing, we will be singing hopefully... probably do quite a bit of crying.

"But it's just lovely - everyone that has been asked has said yes if they can or they have volunteered to be in it or come."

Mrs Flack also opened up about the ongoing impact of her daughter's death.

"I just feel really sad and I don't think that feeling's going to go," she said.

"There's a sadness. You get on with things. Everybody has to get on with life and do things but the sadness doesn't go."

Ms Pinkham, one of the organising committee members, said the reaction to the festival had been "incredible".

Because of the pandemic, friends and family had been unable to come together for a memorial service or to support each other through their grief, she said.

"This represents all of that in a very positive way," she said. "We're trying to create a positive legacy for her and raise lots of money for four great causes."

Natalie Pinkham and Caroline Flack were close friends. Credit: Natalie Pinkham/GMB

Funds raised on the day will be equally split between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Celebrity appearances on the day will also include Professor Green, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding and June Sarpong.