Friday has been the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures already surpassing the hottest day of 2021 for the region.

Many have been out enjoying the sunshine while others have been sheltering in the shade.

The week of sunny weather may be short lived though, as the taste of tropical weather will soon turn into cooler showery conditions over the weekend.

Here are your pictures from out and about across East Anglia:

Kevin Jay has been wakeboarding at Curve water park near Clacton Credit: Kevin Jay

Karen Harper sent this of her pooch enjoying a dip in Felixstowe this morning Credit: Karen Harper

Lyndsay Joanne Evans went on an early morning swim before the heat kicked in Credit: Lyndsay Joanne Evans

You can catch up with the latest ITV Anglia weather forecast here.

Lauren Bailey enjoying the sun at Diss Mere Boardwalk Credit: Lauren Bailey