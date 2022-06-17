Your best pictures of the hot weather in East Anglia as highs of 34C expected
Friday has been the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures already surpassing the hottest day of 2021 for the region.
Many have been out enjoying the sunshine while others have been sheltering in the shade.
The week of sunny weather may be short lived though, as the taste of tropical weather will soon turn into cooler showery conditions over the weekend.
Here are your pictures from out and about across East Anglia:
