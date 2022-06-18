Former Leicester Tigers captain Tom Youngs was given the honour of lifting the trophy as his old team won the Premiership title, just over a week after the death of his wife Tiffany.

Mr Youngs recently retired from the sport to return to Norfolk to care for his wife who was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma - a rare form of blood cancer - in 2014.

After an eight-year battle with the disease, Mrs Youngs died last week at the age of 35.

News of Mrs Youngs' death was announced by Leicester, who paid tribute to her "heroic" courage.

After watching his old club beat Saracens 15-12 in the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday, Mr Youngs was invited onto the pitch to join in with the celebrations.

Ben Youngs (left) and brother Tom (right) pose for pictures with their families. Credit: PA

In a touching moment, he then lifted the trophy alongside current captain Ellis Genge, with his brother Ben just a few feet away from him.

Mr Youngs then posed for pictures on the pitch with Ben and other members of their families.

Ben came on as a second-half replacement at Twickenham in a match that was won by a late Freddie Burns drop-goal.

It's the first time Leicester have been crowned champions in nine years, and is their 11th Premiership title overall.

