League One side Peterborough United have signed goalkeepers Harvey Cartwright and Lucas Bergström, on loan from Hull City and Chelsea respectively.

Both players have agreed season-long loan moves and will compete for the number one spot at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Cartwright worked with Posh manager Grant McCann at Championship club Hull where he signed a new long-term contract earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old is an England under 20s international and made his Championship debut last season against QPR.

Bergström, who is 6ft 7, joins from Premier League giants Chelsea where he was fourth choice last season.

The Finland under 21 international, 19, has been a regular in the club's academy squads after moving to Stamford Bridge from Turun Palloseura in his homeland.

Ben Thompson also made the move to Peterborough earlier this week. Credit: PA

"Harvey is a young goalkeeper with huge potential, who under the stewardship of Barry Richardson (Hull City goalkeeper coach) has been improving year on year," McCann said.

"He is commanding, good at coming for crosses, good in one v one situations and very brave, but most importantly he has great temperament and character.”

“Lucas is very highly-rated at Chelsea. He is commanding, a very good shot-stopper and extremely aggressive from crosses and good with his feet."

Cartwright and Bergström are the second and third new arrivals at Posh this summer, following the capture of former Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson on a free transfer earlier this week.

