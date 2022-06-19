A family has paid tribute to a “A life loving, hardworking, funny, family man" who "enjoyed every second of his life".

Darren Russell, 52, from Sudbury was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle collision on the A1141 at Brent Eleigh on June 12.

Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision that took place between Brent Eleigh and Monks Eleigh, involving a red Ducati motorcycle at 8.20am.

Darren’s family said: “Our lives are shattered"

"A beloved husband, stepfather/father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandad, and much-loved friend to many.

He was a "A life loving, hardworking, funny, family man, he enjoyed every second of his life whilst enriching the lives of those who loved him.

Over the years he made many friends both in Sudbury and during his time in the army, and boxing, playing football, and golf.

“He will be so terribly missed and leaves behind many broken hearts, but he also leaves behind a family who are united in their time of grief.

“He would have liked that.”

Police are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/36162/22