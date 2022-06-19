Play Brightcove video

Two bowls players have become world record holders, a title never been held by an English pairing before.

Carl Rattley, 37, and Adam Dally, 36 smashed the current record for the longest ever outdoor bowls match between two players by four hours.

Carl Rattley said: "I'm exhausted, the legs are a bit sore, when I finished, the need to go to bed was quite big, but I held on."

"We beat the record by 4 hours and 11 minutes, unbelievable, it's brilliant for the club, for the village, it's our centenary year as well."

The moment the existing record, held by a pairing in New Zealand, was broken. Credit: Earls Barton Bowls Club.

Rob Butlin from Earls Barton Bowls Club in Northamptonshire helped organise the record attempt, along with fellow committee member Paul Hyde.

"They're a little emotional at the moment, but obviously feel really pleased to have broken the record and done so by such a considerable amount of time."

"They want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has come along to cheer them on their way and everybody who has helped them make this possible."

Adam Dally (L) and Carl Rattley playing bowls in very high temperatures on Friday 17 June. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The pair braved Friday's heat, starting play as the temperature really started to rise.

They kept their cool and carried on as fellow club members supported and cheered them on.

Initially they broke the existing record of 28.5 hours at lunchtime on Saturday 18 June, but the record came and went and the pair carried on bowling.

Finally finishing after 32.5 hours, they added an extra four hours to the previous world record holders in New Zealand.

The club say they're aware that the team from New Zealand has been following their match on social media.

"I have a feeling we'll hear from the guys in New Zealand soon" said Rob Butlin.

"Asking what they have to do to try and get their record back!!" he added.

But if New Zealand do try to break the new record, would Dally and Rattley have another go?

"My first though at the minute is no" said Carl Rattley, "But I have a mean competitive streak in me, we'll just see."

Adam Dally collapsed on the green after finishing his record breaking bowls match. Credit: Earls Barton Bowls Club

The club says they now have to wait for officials from the Guinness World Record to confirm their victory, which could take up to 12 weeks.

"Everything needs to be officially verified but we're confident we've got all the required information and films of the whole event." said Rob Butlin.

The pair will now have to wait for official confirmation from the Guinness World Records. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In total the pair bowled nearly 2,000 balls each and between them, bowled the jack 492 times. In the end Mr Dally won, but it was a very close match, taking victory by just 9 shots.

The final score 422 - 413

Mr Rattley said:"I'm a bit disappointed I lost, but to lose by nine isn't bad."

"When you bowl you step forward on one leg, so my left leg hurts more than my right leg, my feet have taken a bit of a pounding, especially on Friday when it was 33 degrees. I'll be alright, I'll get over it, it's worth it." he added.

"Four years ago I ran the London Marathon and this is no different, the body feels the same." he added.

Carl Rattley and Adam Dally celebrate their record breaking match. Credit: Earls Barton Bowls Club

The match was played as part of the centenary celebrations for Earls Barton Bowls Club.

The pair hope it will put bowls into the spotlight and dispel the myth that it is a game for just the older generation.

Mr Rattley said: "When I tell people I play bowls, they say that's an old man's sport. We're trying to get rid of that tag that bowls has got, hopefully this will help."

The club is "a focal point of the village and membership has increased over the last few years." said Mr Butlin.

They're not just record breakers at Earls Barton Bowls Club, their green has also been recognised as one of the best in the country.

While their Groundsman has recently been awarded the UK Green keeper of the Year.

All in all, it's been a pretty good year so far for the Northamptonshire club.