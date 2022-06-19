There has been a 'minor incident' involving an aircraft at Duxford's Summer Air Show.

IWM Duxford said nobody was injured and the programme of events for June 19 would carry on as scheduled.

The scene of what appears to be a crash landing of what is thought to be a Dragon Rapide aircraft, captured by spectators showing emergency service at the scene.

The aircraft appears to have 'nose-dived' into the ground.

A Dragon Rapide is a rare classic pre-war aircraft dating back to the 1930s.