The parents of a 12-year-old boy have been given permission to appeal against a court ruling that he is dead.

A High Court judge ruled last week that doctors could lawfully stop treating Archie Battersbee, but in court on Monday lawyers for the family argued that a higher burden of proof should have been used.

They also raised questions over whether the youngster's religion was considered before the ruling from Mrs Justice Arbuthnot on 13 June.

Archie has been in an induced coma since being found unconscious at home on 7 April, but his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, believe his heart is still beating and now want Court of Appeal judges to consider the case.

Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee, who are separated, asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot at a High Court hearing on Monday to give them permission to mount an appeal.

They had to establish they had an arguable or compelling case before a full appeal hearing could be staged.

Archie Battersbee will continue to receive treatment until a final decision over his future is made. Credit: Family photo

A barrister leading their legal team argued that evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that Archie was dead.

Edward Devereux QC said the decision had been made on a balance of probabilities.

He argued that a decision of such “gravity” should have been made on a “beyond reasonable doubt” basis.

Mr Devereux outlined a number of grounds of appeal.

He argued that Mrs Justice Arbuthnot had failed to take into account Archie’s religious views, and those of his family.

The barrister also argued that the judge had wrongly held High Court hearings in private, saying the case should have been overseen in public.

Archie Battersbee's mother Hollie Dance has warned the hospital it faces "the biggest battle ever". Credit: PA/Family photo

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot they think the youngster is “brain-stem dead”.

They say treatment should end and think Archie should be disconnected from a ventilator.

Archie’s parents say his heart is still beating and want treatment to continue.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves were in Archie’s best interests.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Ms Dance said she found her son unconscious with a ligature over his head on 7 April and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness.

