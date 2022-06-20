A drug dealer found with nearly £1m of cocaine stashed in a Lidl supermarket bag has been jailed for six years.

Usman Iftikhar was found with 11kg of heroin and 2kg of cocaine inside the bag for life when he was stopped by officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit in February.

The drugs would have had a street value of about £933,000, said police.

Iftikhar, 28, was a passenger in the car which was stopped in Boongate in Peterborough on 7 February. The driver was also arrested but later released with no further action to be taken against him.

Iftikhar, 28, of Thistlemoor Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Det Insp Mike Birch, from ERSOU, said: “The arrest of Iftikhar was possible thanks to our new operational crime team, which is dedicated to carrying out fast-time disruptions of serious and organised crime across the eastern region.

“The recovery of such a significant amount of both heroin and cocaine demonstrates the impact this team is having across the region and we’re really pleased to have been able to remove such a high quantity of class A drugs from circulation, while locking away a dangerous individual.

“We will be continuing to work with our forces and partners to clamp down on drug-related criminality, protecting our communities from the harm it causes.”