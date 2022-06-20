Firefighters battled through the night to get control of a fire which broke out in an industrial unit and spread to other buildings.

The blaze in the units in Martlesham in Suffolk broke out just before 1am on Monday, and was attended by about 50 firefighters at its peak.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it sent 10 fire appliances and specialist vehicles to the fire in Sandy Lane.

One person was assessed by the ambulance service and was released at the scene.

The fire service sent 10 appliances and specialist vehicles including an aerial platform. Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

At 6am, group commander Sally Hammond said the fire was under control but crews would remain on scene for several hours.

She said a "full and thorough" investigation would follow.

