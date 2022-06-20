Rail strikes are set to cause chaos this week as more than 50,000 workers prepare to walk out in a dispute over pay and job cuts.

Union RMT - whose members are employed by Network Rail as well as a number of train operating companies - announced action will take place on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June.

Rail operators have now published their timetable for the strike days and are also warning of knock-on disruption to services on non-strike days until Sunday 26 June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said workers had been treated "appallingly" in recent years and negotiations had not been taken seriously by the industry.

He warned action could continue beyond this week.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1% and rising," he said. "RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

But the government has called the strikes "unwarranted".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We have repeatedly urged the RMT not to go ahead with these damaging strikes and instead focus their energy on getting round the negotiating table and coming to an agreement with Network Rail. Sadly they have ignored these requests time and again, and we are now on the cusp of major disruption which will cause misery for people right across the country."

The RMT union has called strikes "the biggest dispute on the network since 1989". Credit: Press Association

Which Greater Anglia services are affected by strikes?

There will be no services running on the following routes:

Norwich to Cambridge / Stansted Airport

Norwich to Sheringham

Norwich to Lowestoft

Norwich to Great Yarmouth

Ipswich to Cambridge

Ipswich to Peterborough

Ipswich to Felixstowe

Ipswich to Lowestoft

Marks Tey to Sudbury

Hertford East to Broxbourne

Braintree to Witham

Southminster to Wickford

Harwich Town to Manningtree

Clacton / Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester

Colchester Town to Colchester

Meridian Water to Stratford

A limited service (with fewer seats available) will run on the following routes:

Norwich to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour with first and last trains from Norwich at 8am and 4pm, and from Liverpool Street at 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Colchester to London Liverpool Street - one train stopping each hour plus one intercity service an hour, with the first and last trains from Colchester at 7.30am and 4.25pm, and from Liverpool Street at 8am and 5pm.

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street - two trains an hour, with the first and last trains from Southend Victoria at 7.30am and 5.13pm, and from Liverpool Street at 7.47am and 5.30pm.

Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street (Stansted Express) - two trains an hour (one an hour on Thursday 23 June), with the first and last from Stansted at 7.42am and 5.12pm, and from Liverpool Street at 8.10am and 5.40pm.

Cambridge to London Liverpool Street - one train an hour (with further alterations possible on Thursday 23 June), with the first and last trains from Cambridge at 8.20am and 4.20pm (9.13am and 4.13pm from Cambridge North), and from Liverpool Street at 8.25am and 4.25pm (3.25pm to Cambridge North).

Further details and latest updates available here

Which East Midlands Railway services are affected by strikes?

Limited services on:

Corby to London - one train an hour between 7.30am and 6.30pm (no direct services between Luton and London on 25 and 26 June due to engineering work)

Nottingham to London (including Kettering) - one train an hour between 7.30am and 6.30pm

All other lines will be closed including:

Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street (via Peterborough, Nottingham, Sheffield and Manchester)

Further details and latest updates available here

Which Cross Country services are affected by strikes?

No services will run from Birmingham New Street to Peterborough, Cambridge or Stansted Airport.

Further details and latest updates available here

A Thameslink train Credit: Press Association

Which Thameslink and Great Northern services are affected by strikes?

No trains before 7.15am and trains will also finish much earlier than usual. Services will stop at a limited number of stations.

London St Pancras to Bedford - two trains and hour.

London St Pancras to Luton - two trains an hour.

London King's Cross to Ely - one train an hour.

Cambridge to Ely - one train an hour in addition to London to Ely service.

King's Cross to Cambridge - one train an hour.

King's Cross to Peterborough - two trains an hour.

King's Cross to Welwyn Garden City - two trains an hour.

King's Cross to Stevenage via Hertford North - two trains an hour.

Further details and latest updates available here

Which London North Eastern Railway (LNER) services are affected by strikes?

Around 38% of the operator's usual trains will be running, which are likely to be very busy.

London King's Cross to Edinburgh (via Stevenage and Peterborough) - last train from King’s Cross at 2pm, and from Edinburgh at 12.30pm.

London King's Cross to Leeds - last train from King's Cross at 3.05pm, and from Leeds at 3.45pm.

More information and latest updates available here

Which London Northwestern Railway services are affected by strikes?

London Euston to Northampton (via Milton Keynes) - up to two trains an hour, with one train an hour on "semi-fast" services on Wednesday and Friday.

Birmingham New Street to Northampton - one train an hour, with no trains running beyond Birmingham International on Saturday 25 June.

Bletchley to Bedford - no trains running

More information and latest updates available here

