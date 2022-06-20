Police investigating an assault on a lone teenage girl in an Essex park have charged a man with kidnap and sexual assault.

The girl reported being approached by a man close to Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 4.20pm on Wednesday 15 June.

She said the man then "attempted to take her away", but the girl was able to fight him off and flee, said Essex Police.

Patrols have been taking place around the area, which is between Upper Park and Fourth Avenue in the town, since the incident.

A man was arrested on Friday and charged on Sunday.

Luis Palma, 29, of Lower Meadow, Harlow, has now been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and possession of cannabis.

He was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Temporary Ch Insp Terry Fisher said: “I know this incident will have caused concern in the community but incidents like this are extremely rare and we believe this was an isolated incident.

“A dedicated team of specialist officers and staff are continuing to support the girl and her family.

“If you have any concerns or information about this incident, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101.

