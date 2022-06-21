Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has hailed Danny Hylton as his "best-ever signing", after the veteran striker ended his six-year association with the Hatters to join League Two side Northampton Town.

The 33-year-old scored 62 goals in 170 appearances for the club after moving from Oxford United in 2016.

He quickly established himself as a fans’ favourite, helping the Hatters secure back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship.

Hylton has now agreed a two-year contract at Sixfields which will come into force from July 1, and Jones had some warm words to say about him after his departure was confirmed.

Cauley Woodrow has rejoined Luton Town. Credit: PA

“Danny has been my best-ever signing as a manager and I am going to miss him every single day," said Jones.

“He was the catalyst for all the other great signings that we have had, and has epitomised everything we have done here at Luton with his high energy, underdog spirit, the quality – just everything about us.

"I thank him for everything he has done for us, and I thank him for just being Danny Hylton every single day."

Cobblers manager Jon Brady was delighted to get his man and said that he will be a "real asset" to the club as they target a return to League One.

"He has been there and done it, he played a lot of football in the Championship last season and started the play-off semi-final second leg," Brady said.

"I know he had other options but we are delighted he has agreed to come to Sixfields."

Hylton will be replaced at Kenilworth Road by Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow who has re-joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee.

Woodrow, 27, came through Luton's academy and made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old before being sold to Fulham.

He is the second new face at Luton this summer following the arrival of winger Alfie Doughty from Stoke City earlier in the week.

Two of Hylton's new teammates at Northampton will be former Newport County defender Ryan Haynes and ex-Grimsby Town midfielder Ben Fox who also agreed two-year contracts recently, but goalkeeper Liam Roberts has joined Championship club Middlesbrough.

