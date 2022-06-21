An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at an RSPB nature reserve, after more than 30 birds were found dead.

Testing has been taking place after 38 birds died at RSPB Minsmere near Saxmundham in Suffolk earlier this month, with the affected species including black headed gulls, common and sandwich terns.

In a statement, the reserve confirmed that the dead birds have since tested positive for bird flu.

"We can confirm that dead birds tested by Defra for avian influenza at RSPB Minsmere last week, have tested positive for the disease," the statement read.

One of the dead bird at RSPB Minsmere. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The reserve is also urging any visitors to the 2,500-acre site not to touch any dead or unwell birds.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia earlier this month, a volunteer at the reserve said he feared the number of deaths could be higher than the 38 confirmed so far.

"Last thing when I left yesterday afternoon there were birds that were obviously very unwell," he said at the time.

"If the mortality were to take a big upwards movement, this could actually be tragic for some of the species here.”

