Ipswich Town have made Jamaica international Greg Leigh their third signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving fellow League One side Morecambe.

The left-back came through the ranks at Manchester City and has also played for Dutch first division side NAC Breda and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

He now has eight caps for Jamaica after making his debut for the Caribbean country in November 2020.

Leigh, who has agreed a two-year deal, joins Freddie Ladapo and Dom Ball in making the move to Portman Road.

"It’s a massive step for me and I’m really excited," he said.

"I’m comfortable on the ball, and I’ll hopefully be able to show that I can do both sides of the game, going forward as well as defensively."

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna added: "We’re delighted to have Greg on board. He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad.

"We’ve got three through the door fairly early on which is great, and I’m pleased with the business we’ve done so far."

