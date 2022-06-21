Harrowing bodycam footage of police shooting dead a man suspected of attacking a little boy and killing a neighbour has been shown to an inquest jury.

It heard Kelvin Igweani died in June 2021 after police Tasered him twice, shot him four times, and punched him repeatedly to try to incapacitate him.

The inquest at Milton Keynes coroner's court heard officers were called to the flat at Denmead in Milton Keynes after a woman ran to a neighbour and asked him to save a little boy who she said was being attacked.

Richard Woodcock, 38, went to the property to try to help but was dragged inside and beaten to death with a kettlebell.

When police arrived, they found Mr Woodcock lying dead on the floor. Mr Igweani was armed with a knife.

Richard Woodcock was beaten to death after going to the aid of a little boy in Milton Keynes

The jury was told Mr Igweani was then Tasered by officers but it failed to incapacitate him and he barricaded himself in a bedroom with a two year-old-boy who appeared to be seriously hurt.

The boy could be heard screaming and it sounded as if something was being hit, the inquest heard.

When the three officers forced their way in, Mr Igweani moved towards them in the doorway and one of the officers fired four shots - two of which hit him in the chest.

But, as he lay stricken on the floor, the 24-year-old suddenly started to fight back. Police Tasered him for a second time and punched him several times, the inquest heard.

Michael Prosser, an air ambulance emergency doctor, told the jury that Mr Igweani had received prompt treatment at the scene and that everything had been done to save him.

Kelvin Igweani was shot by police during the disturbance at Denmead on 26 June. Credit: Hyde News and Pictures

The bodycam footage showed medics' attempts to keep him alive as soon as he had stopped struggling.

But Dr Prosser said the bullets had caused major damage to his organs and he was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

"It was a pretty horrific scene," he added.

The court heard the little boy was rushed to hospital and eventually recovered.

An inquest into the death of Mr Woodcock found he had been unlawfully killed. The coroner at the time said his "heroic actions" had saved the life of the boy.

The inquest into Mr Igweani's death continues.

