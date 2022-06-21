Students at Cambridge University celebrated the end of their exams in style by attending their first May Ball in three years.

The first Trinity May Ball was held in 1866, but the events in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the ball returned in spectacular fashion on Monday night - much to the delight of students who paid at least £330 for a sought-after double ticket.

Guests were treated to unlimited food and drink, as well as a "stunning fireworks display" and a "myriad of entertainments from chart-topping stars to world-class comedians to the finest classical and jazz musicians."

A general view of the May Ball at Trinity College. Credit: PA

After the event had finished, students made their way home through the streets of Cambridge as the sun rose on Tuesday, still dressed in their black tie and ball gowns.

Despite the fact that the May Balls now take place in June, the events have still kept their original name because May was the month in which they used to take place.

The tradition first started at Trinity College but soon spread to other colleges as well.

Students watch the fireworks at Trinity College. Credit: PA

Students pose for a picture at Monday night's event. Credit: PA

Punts fill the River Cam to get a glimpse of the fireworks. Credit: PA

Many students didn't leave the event until the sun rose on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know