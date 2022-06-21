A teenage boy who wore a black mask to intimidate his victims has admitted carrying out four robberies.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was part of two gangs who targeted fellow teens, demanding they hand over bikes, e-scooters, wallets and speakers.

He also admitted assaulting one of his victims and carrying an imitation firearm - which led to armed police being deployed.

During a hearing at Huntingdon Youth Court, he was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order which requires him to wear an electronic tag, keep to a curfew between 9pm and 7am for the next three months, and remain at a specific address in Norwich.

He also has to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, not enter Peterborough for the next six months, nor contact 12 named people.

Det Con George Corney, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "On both occasions, the same 17-year-old boy gathered a group of people with the intention of picking out young people and robbing them of their belongings.

"These were nasty, despicable attacks where innocent members of the public were set upon by these gangs, some of whom were punched, kicked, and robbed, and in one case, pointed at with a realistic-looking firearm."

The boy's first offences took place in Peterborough on 30 June last year. Together with two others, one wearing a balaclava and a second in a black mask, they punched a 19-year-old man to get him to hand over a bike.

The 17-year-old boy gathered gangs together to target young people in Peterborough in June and October 2021. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

They later targeted a 17-year-old boy and two friends - threatening them with concealed weapons - before stealing an e-scooter.

In October, he gathered another group to rob a 14-year-old of his e-scooter - threatening him with an imitation firearm - in Cathedral Square.

They went on to find two boys, aged 16 and 17, at the Guild Hall Monument and stole one of their wallets and portable speakers.

Armed police were deployed following reports of something that looked like a gun and the group were arrested in Peterborough city centre.

A second 17-year-old boy admitted two counts of robbery relating to the June robberies and was given a 12-month referral order.

Jordan Opokubaah, 18, of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, admitted robbery, assault and being in possession of a firearm following the robberies on 18 October. He was given a six-month detention and training order.

A 16-year-old boy admitted the same offences, as well as being in possession of a knife. He was sentenced to a 12-month youth referral order.

