A Victorian building which hosted concerts throughout World War Two has been given special status.

The mid-19th century Bedford Corn Exchange has been listed at Grade II by Historic England.

During the Second World War the building located on St Paul's Square was used by the BBC Symphony Orchestra to host the BBC Proms.

It was also the venue for concerts by the American big band leader Glenn Miller.

Additionally, Historic England has updated the listing of the Grade II* listed Harpur Suite to better describe its history.

In becoming Grade II listed, Bedford Corn Exchange has joined several other buildings in the St Paul's Square area with special historic status.

The Church of St Paul is Grade I listed, as is a statue of John Howard. Bedford's Town Hall and Shire Hall are both listed at Grade II.

Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning at Bedford Borough Council, said: “The Corn Exchange is a significant and important building that played a central role during wartime history both globally and locally.

"It is only right that these buildings are recognised through this listing.

"These buildings have an incredibly rich history and deserve to have this recognised."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know