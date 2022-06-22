Police are appealing to the public in Norwich to check their sheds and outbuildings for a missing 'vulnerable' man.

James Whitman was reported missing after leaving the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at around 4pm on Monday, and his disappearance has prompted a large-scale search.

Officers searched a lake close to the University of East Anglia (UEA) in an effort to find him.

Now police are appealing to people living around Earlham Park and the UEA in Norwich to check their sheds, outbuildings and gardens in the search for the 40-year-old and to call police if they have any information.

Superintendent Kris Barnard, who is leading the search, said: “It has now been over a week since James went missing and I’m sorry to say there hasn’t been any sign of him. Clearly this is very concerning, and his family and friends are desperate to know where he is.

“We have carried out extensive searches for James over the past week, and these will continue over the next few days. As part of this ongoing search, I am urging anybody who lives around the UEA and Earlham Park to please check any sheds or outbuildings on their property and contact us immediately if they have any information that could us help us find him.”

James, who lives in Gressenhall, was last seen leaving the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital at around 4pm on Monday 13 June 2022. He was reported missing shortly afterwards.

James Whitman was carrying a black and red rucksack when he went missing. Credit: Norfolk Police

He is described as white, 5ft 10, with short blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a navy-blue polo top with ‘A’ on his chest, navy-blue trousers, and blue and white trainers. He was carrying a red and black rucksack.

Officers have made house-to-house enquiries, checked CCTV footage, carried out extensive searches involving volunteers from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, police dogs and drone units and investigated reported sightings over the past seven days.