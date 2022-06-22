Friends of family of a teenager killed on his way home from his school prom have remembered him for his "energy, joy and love of life".

The funeral of Kajetan Migdal, 18, was held in Letchworth and attended by classmates, friends and relatives in a celebration of his life.

A pupil at Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School, he was stabbed as he returned home from his prom in Stevenage in Hertfordshire at the end of last month.

Bishop Paul McAleenan said the day was a chance to "call to mind what he means to us, and to pray for him".

"For many, especially for Kajetan's family, life has been put on hold since 28 May," he said.

"That evening before began with so much joy, hope and celebration and ended in tragedy, as did Kajetan's earthly life, which was so full of promise.

"You will find the memory of Kajetan's uniqueness will come flooding back today," he told the church.

"Perhaps you will remember the way he smiled, the way he spoke, and the things he liked to speak about.

"Maybe you will remember him because of the way he danced, and the exuberance, the energy, the joy, the love of life he displayed in all his dancing movements."

The service at St Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church in Letchworth began with photographs and videos of Kajetan, including many of him dancing or playing with friends.

A close friend also shared memories of their times together, telling of Kajetan's love of music and basketball, his support of Chelsea, and his growing passion for investing.

Following Kajetan's death, Clive Mathew, headteacher at John Henry Newman Catholic School, said the teenager was a much-loved member of the community and a "continual source of pride for the school".

Patrick Sharp, 18, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery, possession of a blade and possession of cocaine and will next appear at Luton Crown Court for a plea hearing on 8 August, with a trial date set for 28 November.

