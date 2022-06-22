A man who offered to help an unwell man on a night out before raping him in an alleyway - then calling him an ambulance - has been convicted.

Luke Bennett, 28, approached his victim in Baddow Road in Chelmsford in the early hours of 9 August, before walking him to a nearby alleway where he raped and sexually assaulted him.

Bennett, of Townsend Springfield, then called for an ambulance and waited with the victim, who was aged in his 20s, but left when the paramedics arrived.

He was arrested nearby a few hours later.

He was convicted of rape and sexual assault following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on the same court on 25 July.

Det Con Ann-Marie Aubynn, who led the investigation, said: “Rape is often the use of power by one person against another.

“The victim in this case has been strong throughout the investigation and seen it through to today, when Bennett was convicted and I want to praise his determination and courage to aid justice being done.

“We support all victims of sexual assault or rape and would encourage anyone who has been sexually assaulted to have the courage to come forward and report to us and we will support you too.”

