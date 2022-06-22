Milton Keynes-based Red Bull F1 team suspends driver Juri Vips for using racist language
The F1 team Red Bull have suspended junior driver Juri Vips after he used racist language during a live gaming stream.
The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation into the incident on Tuesday.
In a statement on their official Twitter account the Milton Keynes-based team said: “Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.
"As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."
Vips quickly took to his Instagram account to apologise for his “unacceptable” language.
He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.
"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.
"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.”
Vips has been a regular driver in Red Bull's F2 team for the last three seasons.
The 21-year-old Estonian took part in a Formula 1 race weekend for the first time in May when he stood in for Sergio Perez during practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
