People are struggling to afford to feed their pets during the cost of living crisis, according to the RSPCA.

The RSPCA in Cambridge is appealing for people to donate pet food to local food banks, as it says it is seeing increasing demand due to the cost of living rise.

A YouGov survey of more than 4,000 UK adults shows that 72% of pet owners think the cost of living will impact their animals and almost 70% are worried that the cost of care is increasing.

There are also concerns about the number of people whose pets need urgent vet care which they are unable to afford.

Rosemary Rodd, RSPCA Cambridge branch treasurer, said: “Sadly, it seems as though the cost of living increase means that more people are struggling to afford to feed their pets and are relying on the food banks more and more.

“We understand that many people are falling on hard times which is why it’s so important that people donate pet food as well as usual items to food banks.

“We are now bracing for an influx of abandoned pets or owners who have to give them up because they can no longer afford to keep them but we hope that if more pet food is available this will help to ease that issue.”

Research by the RSPCA shows web searches for ‘giving up pets’ rose by 50% in April 2022 compared to the same search in April 2021.

