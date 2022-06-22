Around 20 schoolchildren have escaped uninjured after their bus crashed into a ditch near Lavenham in Suffolk.

The bus was left leaning heavily to one side after the incident which happened on the A1141 just after 5pm on Monday (20 June).

Suffolk Police confirmed no-one on board was injured and the children were all able to make their way home safely.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now under way.

Police have said no action had been taken against the driver of the school bus.

