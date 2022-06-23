A man who launched an axe attack on his former girlfriend when she told him she wanted some space has been jailed.

The attack by 21-year-old Charlie Arnold left his victim with permanent scars and a dent in the back of her head.

Arnold, of Conway Crescent, Bedford pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the 20-year-old woman and causing actual bodily harm to her step-father.

He was given a jail sentence of 16 years and eight months, with a five-year extension, when he appeared at Luton Crown Court.

Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann said that Arnold and the victim had been in an on-off “turbulent” relationship for four years.On 9 December 2020 he made threats to kill her, saying: “I am going to enjoy [...] caving your head in.”

Arnold then went on a domestic violence course and in March 2021 was told no criminal proceedings would take place against him.But in April last year he went to the victim’s home while she was taking a nap. Her mother allowed him in on the understanding there would be no arguing.

The victim said he then took a pair of gloves from his pocket and then took an axe from his jogging bottoms and stared at her. She ran to the door, but he pushed her against it and hit her on the head with the axe, the court was told.

As she tried to run away, he hit her at least 10 times, she said.

“I screamed and I knew I couldn’t do anything. I was thinking this is is genuinely how I die,” she said in her statement.

Her stepfather and mother heard her screams and rushed to help, and Arnold was eventually disarmed.

Arnold then went to his mother’s home where he called 999 and said: “I have tried to kill someone and I want to hand myself in.”

'I can still picture his face'

In a personal statement his victim said she now lives in a constant state of impending doom.

She said she hates the appearance of scars on her hands and left arm and can still feel a dent in the back of her head.

The woman said: “I still picture his face as he was hacking away at me with the axe.”

Mitigating, Chantelle Stocks said Arnold was supported by his family and friends.

She said: “He is a vulnerable young man with a complex history of mental health.”

He had been diagnosed with cannabis use disorder and was genuinely remorseful, she added.

Arnold was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, her mother or stepfather.

