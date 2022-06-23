A burglar armed with a mallet was disarmed by one of his victims after he struck a woman around the head.

David Kinlan, 46, was one of three men who burst into a family's home demanding they hand over cash and mobile phones.

The woman needed hospital treatment for a head wound following the robbery in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough on 20 December 2019.

DNA samples from the mallet left behind led police to Kinlan, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, who was arrested, alongside his brother, Gerard Kinlan.

David Kinlan was found guilty aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon at a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in April, while Gerard Kinlan, 39, of Fellowes Gardens, Fletton, was cleared of both charges.

Kinlan was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court, of which he must serve a minimum of 11 years and nine months before being considered for release.

Kinlan is also subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting any of the victims.

The woman, aged in her 50s, and her teenage daughter were sitting in the living room on the first floor when they were startled by Kinlan and two other men walking up the stairs.

The woman’s husband appeared from a bedroom but was pushed onto a sofa while his wife was struck to the head, causing a deep wound.

The teenage girl was pinned down by one of the group but managed to get away by kicking out and running upstairs in an attempt to call for help, however the man caught up with her and dragged her back down the stairs.

The father managed to wrestle hammers off two of the men and push them down the stairs where they fled.

He returned upstairs where he found the third man going through a wardrobe and managed to wrestle him out of the house as well.

Det Sgt Tom Hunt, who investigated, said: “This was an horrific ordeal for the family who had their home invaded by masked and armed men.

“I commend the father who acted so bravely in disarming the men who were posing a threat to his family.

"His actions undoubtedly put an end to the violence and in keeping one of the weapons at the scene, we were able to forensically recover evidence which led us to David Kinlan."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know