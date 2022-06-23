Norwich City fans have been given another reason to look forward to their Championship season-opener against Cardiff City - as speculation continues to mount that Wales legend Gareth Bale is about to sign for his hometown club.

The former Real Madrid winger, who won the Champions League five times with the Spanish giants, was spotted at the Bluebirds' training ground on Tuesday.

Latest reports from Wales suggest Bale, 33, is now weighing up whether to join Cardiff or instead head to America to play in the MLS, with a decision expected in the "next few days."

If he does decide to sign for Cardiff, it means his debut would be against Norwich City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 30 July - a daunting prospect for the Canaries who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Such an occasion would undoubtedly attract a considerable media circus, with Bale still among the most high-profile players in world football.

Cardiff are managed by former Norwich striker Steve Morison who will of course be desperate for Bale to sign on the dotted line.

Following their trip to Cardiff, Norwich, who are currently the 6/1 favourites to win the league with the bookies, will face newly promoted Wigan Athletic in their first match at Carrow Road on 6 August, before heading to Hull City the following Saturday (13 August).

Luton handed home start

Elsewhere in the Championship, last season's play-off semi-finalists Luton Town have a home game to start against Birmingham City on 30 July, while their first away match looks to be a testing one at Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

In League One, Ipswich Town will be hoping to lay down an early marker when they host Bolton Wanderers on the first day of the season, while MK Dons will make the relatively short trip to Cambridge United.

Peterborough United's return to the third tier also starts with an away game as they travel to Cheltenham Town.

Northampton Town will face Colchester United on the opening day of the League Two season, while Stevenage have an away fixture at Tranmere Rovers.

