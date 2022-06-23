A £20,000 reward is being offered for help catching the killer of a man more than three years after he was stabbed to death.

Shane Fox was wounded in the chest just after 2am on 1 December 2018 as he made his way to his flat on the Hemmingwell housing estate in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The 26-year-old was attacked near a car park close to his home in Nest Farm Crescent.

Police have issued CCTV pictures of someone walking past The Well Café just minutes before the stabbing, and believe that person may be able to help them with their investigation.

The suspect was described at the time as a black male in his 20s, wearing a dark-coloured puffa-style jacket with horizontal stitching.

Police have issued CCTV pictures of someone walking past The Well Café just before 2am on 1 December 2018 Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “This is still very much a live investigation and we remain as determined as ever to find out who killed Shane and to get some much-needed answers for his family.

"Shane was killed just three weeks before Christmas in 2018 and I am certain that there are people out there who have the information we need to further this investigation and find the person responsible.

"If you have information that you have not yet passed onto us, please think of Shane’s family who are still, every day, very much living with this loss at the forefront of their minds. Shane was a much-loved man, son, brother and uncle and I am determined to see justice done for him.

"The Hemmingwell is a close-knit community and I believe someone somewhere knows who murdered him."

The reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers, for information leading to conviction of the person responsible.

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Our charity, which is independent of the police, is reaching out to anyone who has stayed silent but wants to do the right thing.

"We hope that by appealing for anonymous information and doubling the reward, Shane’s family and friends may finally have the answers and justice they deserve as their loved one has been cruelly taken away.

“CCTV has shown that people were at the location at the time of the attack and we are urging anyone with information to come forward anonymously."

