An appeal to create a new nature reserve in Norwich has been successful after £600,000 was raised.

In February, the Norfolk Wildlife Trust announced its aims to turn the 90-acre site on Sweet Briar Marshes into a nature reserve just two miles from the city centre.

The area to the west of Norwich, which has been described as a "wildlife haven", was in danger of deterioration.

But the public appeal to protect the site has been a success, with Aviva pledging up to £300,000 in match funding.NWT said the reserve will build "a happier, healthier City that is better connected to nature." Lucy Galvin and Liam Calvert have campaigned to save the site for many years and said: “The local community care deeply about this magical wild place - so many people immediately got behind the campaign we set up 18 months ago when the marshes were up for sale.

Campaigners Liam Calvert and Lucy Galvin, Karen Paterson (Aviva) and Eliot Lyne (NWT). Credit: Richard Osbourne

"Now we’re utterly delighted and so grateful that it will be protected forever in the safe hands of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust - and that the community will carry on playing a major part in this.”

NWT will now monitor the site’s wildlife, as it looks to open the new nature reserve to the public.

Wildlife at the site include rare species of plants and animals, including water voles, water shrews, and reed bunting.

