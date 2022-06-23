Police are searching for two men who attacked a woman as she walked her dogs, hitting her several times before trying to steal one of the pets.

One man appeared from behind trees and walked towards the victim, then a second man approached her from behind, snatching one of the dogs and running off.

The first man then grabbed the woman's hair and hit her then also ran off.

It happened at Kempston in Bedfordshire on Tuesday, between midday and 1pm. The victim went home and alerted police.

The first man is described as white, in his mid to late 30s, of large, muscular build and around 5ft 11ins. He had a large nose, and his hair was light brown/blonde in a short buzz cut. He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt and skinny blue jeans, said police.

The second man is white, in his 20s, of slight build and approximately 5ft 10ins. His brown hair was also in a short buzz cut. Both spoke with an eastern European accent.

Police have stepped up their patrols in the area.

Det Con Craig Storey said: “This is a very concerning report where an innocent victim has been left injured and incredibly shaken.

“I would ask other dog walkers in the area to be vigilant while we continue our inquiries to establish what has taken place and those responsible.”

The missing dog has been found and returned to the victim.

