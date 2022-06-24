A cyclist who suffered a cardiac arrest during the RideLondon cycling event last month has died in hospital, say the event's organisers.

Valentin Buliga, a Romanian-born property and construction business owner from north-west London, lost consciousness near Stebbing Green, Essex, on 29 May, around 49 miles into the ride.

After receiving treatment at the scene, he died in hospital on Wednesday.

John Jorja, speaking on behalf of Mr Buliga’s family, said: “Valentin loved cycling and was so happy and excited on the morning of the event.

“He was a fantastic person, colleague and friend. He very generously gave the gift of life to others after he passed.”

A fundraiser to cover the costs of Mr Buliga’s funeral in Romania, as well as support his family, had reached more than £10,000 by Thursday evening.

The event had been cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, but returned with new 100 and 60-mile routes heading into Essex.

The cycling route included Epping Forest, Ongar and Chigwell Row – while those who completed 100 miles passed Fyfield, Leaden Roding, Great Dunmow, Felsted and Writtle.

Just over 22,000 riders completed the 2022 RideLondon-Essex 100, 60 and 30 sportives.

Event organisers London Marathon Events said: “Everyone involved in RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Valentin’s family and friends.”

