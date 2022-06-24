The former head of the British Army is hoping to help hundreds of children who have lost a parent who served in the armed forces.

General Lord Dannatt is fronting a campaign run by the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers to find and help children who at the moment are not getting the support they need.

He said: “Their parents served our country and regardless of the cause of their death, we owe it to these servicemen and women to look out for their children.

"The impact felt by these young people is profound and, without adequate support, challenges they face as a consequence of their parent’s death can spiral out of control.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was started in 2010 by war widow Nikki Scott from Norfolk following the death of her husband in Afghanistan.

The charity provides guidance and support to bereaved military children and young people.

Ms Scott said: “We know that it’s not easy for a bereaved family to reach out and ask for support, but we are here to help.

"At Scotty’s, we are able to provide tailored support to bereaved forces children and help them feel connected to military community.

"We see daily the difference it makes to young people to know they aren’t alone.”

Cpl Lee Scott Credit: Nikki Scott

In 2021, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supported more than 500 children and young people. The charity aims to be supporting 1,000 bereaved military children by 2030.

Lord Dannatt added: “We all have the power to make a difference to the life of a child. If you know a family who could benefit from support specific to a military child who has experienced the death of a parent, please tell them about Scotty’s Little Soldiers."

