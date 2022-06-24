A 29-year-old man has been jailed for more than eight years for sexually assaulting and then raping a teenage girl.

The attack happened in the early hours of 15 September 2019 when the victim had fallen asleep, and awoke to discover Larkin sexually assaulting her before he proceeded to rape her.

Larkin, of Humbleyard in Norwich appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to a total of eight years and six months in prison. He must also sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Det Con Jordan Bulmer said: “I am particularly keen to commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward and having the courage to speak to us about something that has been incredibly traumatic.”

