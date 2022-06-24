Play Brightcove video

Watch the bodycam footage from the moment the two officers arrested the man

Two police officers who arrested a gunman intent on ending his life in a "shootout" have been nominated for National Police Bravery Awards.

Leanne Payne and Joseph Koniechny were called to a pub in May 2021 following reports of a man dressed in military-style clothing armed with a weapon.

The suspect had gone to the location with what turned out to be an imitation gun, intent on provoking a police shooting as he "wanted to be shot dead".

He had told a member of staff at the pub at Surlingham in Norfolk: "I will come into the pub in a minute, I will be armed."

When the officers arrived at the pub, they were confronted by the man holding what looked like a genuine weapon. They described the incident as like a "nightmare".

But while threatening the officers, the man slipped, which afforded them time to deploy a non-lethal baton round - or rubber bullet - striking him in the leg.

The officers then arrested and detained the suspect.

The man was charged with offences including possession of an imitation firearm, assaulting an emergency worker and sending a communication with intent to cause distress, and was later jailed for four years and four months.

Sam Hawkins, secretary of Norfolk Police Federation, said: "What incredible work from Leanne and Joseph. We are so proud of them.

"They understandably believed this man had a genuine weapon, and feared for their lives. But their calm professionalism and quick thinking meant they were able to disarm him and detain him, protecting everyone around them."

The National Police Bravery Awards ceremony is due to be held in London in July.

