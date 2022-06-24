A riding school is warning it may be put out of business if the government does not scrap recent rule changes on using red diesel.

It could mean children will miss out on the opportunity to get on horseback as several other riding schools have closed because of increased running costs, said Northbrook Equestrian Centre.

The number of businesses able to use the fuel has been cut as part of the government's environmental strategy. The fuel is much cheaper, at about £1.15 a litre, because the government does not charge full duty on it.

The centre near Huntingdon has 28 horses to care for and said the cost of living crisis had already hit them hard.

The new rules mean they can no longer use the far cheaper red diesel when others parts of the leisure sector still can - a change which will cost them several thousand pounds a year.

Owner Andrea Pavet-Golding is angry at the changes. She said: "Golf courses can still use red diesel and many of them are far more profitable than riding schools are.

"I can't understand why those kinds of things are still able to use red diesel and we're not."

Red diesel can still be used in agriculture and forestry as well as to heat buildings such as hospitals and and places of worship.

In statement, the Treasury said environmental priorities were behind the change.

"Red diesel accounts for nearly 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, so it is right that it is taxed more fairly as the UK moves to net-zero by 2050."

The rule changes mean the equestrian centre's local farmer can no longer use his red diesel tractor to deliver hay to the centre, which will force them to use far more expensive hauliers.

David Pavet-Golding from Northbrook Equestrian Centre said: "It's increased our cost of pulling in hay which is a big commodity here.

"And it's just another nail in the riding school's coffin. It's not just for us that I'm asking for help - it's for riding schools in general."

