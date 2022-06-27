Three baby rabbits nesting in sand on a building site have had a lucky escape after they were shoveled into a cement mixer.

They were saved just in time after being spotted as the machine began to turn.

The builder had already added the cement mix to the sand, but then saw something inside and stopped the machine.

They have since been rescued by a wildlife organisation, which shared the story on its Facebook page.

Cambridgeshire Wildlife Care said: "We often say animals have had a lucky escape before coming to us, but these three truly are incredibly lucky.

"Sadly one sibling wasn't so lucky and didn't survive.

"Thankfully and amazingly they are all uninjured and have settled in well to feeds." It is not the first time it has happened, said the organisation - the centre has recently had another litter brought in, also from a building site.

