Concern is mounting for the welfare of a vulnerable Peterborough man, who has been missing since Friday.

Alex Fitzjohn, 26, who has autism, was seen leaving the Queensgate shopping centre at around 10am.

The last confirmed sighting of him was in the village of Coates near Whittlesey just after 1.30pm the same day.

Det Insp Adi Bowman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex’s welfare, who left the area with no personal possessions."

New photos have been released of the 26-year-old along with more details as the search continues for him.

Alex Fitzjohn has been missing since June 24. Credit: Cambridgeshire police.

Mr Fitzjohn, who police said likes to travel on buses, left Peterborough with only his bus pass.

Officers believe he has no bank cards or a mobile phone with him.

“We know that he likes to travel on the bus, especially around Fenland, Peterborough and nearby areas, so would urge anyone using public transport to keep an eye out for him and call us urgently with any sightings,” added Det Insp Bowman.

Mr Fitzjohn is described as 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build with brown hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie, grey T-shirt and black jogging bottoms with a white stripe, and carrying a black rucksack with orange writing.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information concerning his whereabouts, should call 999 immediately quoting incident 148 of 24 June.

